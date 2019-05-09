Charity extends support to minors

A Fraserburgh-based listening support charity has approached the NSPCC and Childline for guidance and training following a rise in children under 16 calling for help.

Y Suffer in Silence has noticed there has been an increase in parents calling for advice as well as minors aged under 16 looking for someone to talk to.

Charity chair, Paul Greenall, said: “Recently we have had an increase in minors aged under 16 calling up for help with self-harm, anxiety and eating problems. However our volunteers weren’t trained to deal with that.

“We have to look at this issue as there is a lack of support for youngsters.

“We would like to get together with Social Services and Childrens Services to create an umbrella of care for any child that calls us so they can be given the appropriate care.

“The last thing we want to see is a minor taking their own life.”

Paul added: “We acknowledge that it is important for a minor to phone us, it shows they have trust in our charity and we are delighted to see that, however we want to be able to get the right services to them and safeguard them.”

Y Suffer in Silence has reached out to charities NSPCC and Childline to receive training for its volunteers.

Paul was recently invited to Childline’s 15th anniversary event in Aberdeen.

There he met with its founder Esther Rantzen.

Paul added: “I was honored to go along, Esther was lovely and she is so passionate about what she does.”