CCTV images released of missing Luton man William Robinson last seen in Edinburgh

Police have released CCTV images of a missing Luton man who has been spotted several times in Edinburgh.

Inquiries continue to trace missing man William Robinson one week on since he was seen on Princes Street.

He was reported missing on 13 April

CCTV footage has shown that William, who is also known as Bob Dawson or Bob Roberts, to have been in a premises on Waverley Bridge at around 2.45pm on Saturday 27 April.

From here he walked to the Hunter Square area and is believed to have continued south, towards the South Bridge.

The 38-year-old, who is from the Luton area, was reported missing on 13 April, but he has since been seen on CCTV in the city centre area on 14 April and 22 April.

William is described as white, around 5ft 11ins tall, of stocky build and is likely to be carrying a large rucksack which has a purple coloured roll mat stored in the top. He has long dark hair and a beard, and often wears a blue or camouflage-coloured jacket.

Inspector Kevin Jamieson from Howdenhall Police Station said: “We know that William was in the area around Hunter Square on Saturday afternoon, at around 2.50pm, and we’re appealing to anyone who may have seen him since this time.

“He is carrying a large distinctive rucksack and is known to walk between places. I’d ask people using the city centre public transport, and those who regularly walk routes in the capital, particularly around the Old Town, to help us by reporting any sightings of William to us as soon as possible.

“I’d like to extend my thanks to those members of the public who have shared our appeals for information and would ask anyone who knows of William’s current whereabouts to get in touch with us as soon immediately.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1151 of 22 April.