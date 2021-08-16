Police have said that officers searching for Cat discovered a body in the wooded area in Newton, Cambuslang.

The 29-year old junior doctor was reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home on Saturday 7.55pm.

A body has been found in the search for missing Cambuslang woman

She was filmed on a doorbell app leaving the Fallow Grove home and was then seen walking towards Red Deer Road and into the wooded area nearby.

Appeals were shared across social media by family and friends to help find her and the police were contacted.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Although formal identification has still to take place, the family of Catriona Gaskell has been informed.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.

"Ms Gaskell's family has asked that their privacy be respected at this very distressing time."

