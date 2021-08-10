Cassandra MacDonald: Police search for Inverness woman who has been reported missing

Police are appealing for information after a 50-year old woman was reported missing from Inverness.

Tuesday, 10th August 2021
Cassandra MacDonald was last seen around 6.30 am on Tuesday at an address in Columba Road in the Dalneigh area of Inverness.

She is described as around 5ft 1ins, of medium build and has short, dyed blonde hair.

It is thought that she was last wearing blue, stonewashed jeans, a black fleece with a zip and no hood.

She had black shoes with a white trim and laces.

It is possible that she has a dark purple, hooded jacket.

Cassandra has connections in the Cromlet Drive area of Invergordon and in Nairn.

Sergeant Cameron Ross commented: “We are asking people to keep a look out for Cassandra in Inverness, Invergordon and Nairn and get in touch if they can help.

"Her family are becoming increasingly concerned for her.

“If you can assist please get in touch with us via 101, quoting incident 0774 of Tuesday, 10 August, 2021.”

