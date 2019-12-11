Carrongrange pupils’ pipeline to employment is under threat

Local authority funding cuts mean youngsters with learning difficulties may lose the best chance they have to join the world of work.

The Action Group’s Real Jobs Falkirk intitiative, which has been operating in the Falkirk area for the last ten years, will no longer be funded by Falkirk Council from March 2020. Over the last couple of years Real Jobs has seen its funding slashed from £96,000 per annum to £48,000 in 2019.

Grant Waplington

Since Real Jobs began in 2009 it has helped 183 young people with learning disabilities, autism or other long-term health conditions from Carrongrange High School, Graeme High School and Denny High School, gain the skills, confidence and independence required to join the working world.

Linda Tuthill, CEO at Real Jobs Falkirk, said: “Young people with additional needs have the same hopes, plans and dreams as anyone else when leaving school. But for many young people with learning disabilities, the right support is vital if they are to make this a reality.

“Ensuring these marginalised young people can find their way into paid or voluntary employment is a right that every young person in Scotland should have. We work with them

every step of the way to support them on their own, personal journey to reach a positive destination.

“We are absolutely devasted we won’t be able to continue helping them now, and in the future. The government’s own statistics show the shocking disparity in employment rates between people with learning disabilities and the rest of the population, and more needs to be done to close this gap.

“Now we are sending out an impassioned plea to help raise the £48,000 needed to keep Real Jobs Falkirk’s doors open – to ensure this vital project continues to support these young people and the next generation to create a better future for themselves, and for Scotland as a whole.”

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “The decision was agreed by members in 2019 as part of its budget process. It was also agreed that a part funding award would support them to look at other funding opportunities.

“We have kept the group fully informed throughout the process and are still in dialogue with them.”

Real Jobs Falkirk has been organising vital work experience for pupils with learning difficulties at various workplaces including Muiravonside Country Park Cafe for a number of years.

The cafe benefits from having a supply of good, hard working young staff and the youngsters gain in confidence with every shift they do. Real Jobs Falkirk believe both the cafe and the youngsters will suffer if there is no longer in funding to continue the work experience days.

Grant Waplington, who features in the Real Jobs Falkirk campaign video, was diagnosed with autism at a young age.

Real Jobs Falkirk supported Grant through various work placements and he eventually progressed to working on the tills at Tesco – something he never though he would be able to do. His job meant he could afford to fly to the USA to stay with family he had not seen for years.

Visit www.actiongroup.org.uk/real-jobs for more information.