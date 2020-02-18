Caroline Flack: Inquest into the death of Caroline Flack due to open tomorrow

The inquest into the death of TV presenter Caroline Flack is due to open on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.

The hearing will open and adjourn at Poplar Coroner's Court in the morning, a representative of the court said.

The former Love Island host was found dead at her home in east London on Saturday, having taken her own life.

The ITV2 dating show did not air on Saturday or Sunday as a mark of respect to her family and returned on Monday with a tribute to the TV star, who started hosting the programme in 2015.

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling remembered his friend's "passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm".

As footage of the sea and the sound of waves played, Stirling said: "We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time.

"Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made this show connect with millions of viewers."

He continued: "Like many of you right now, we are all just trying to come to terms with what has happened.

"My only hope is that we can all try to be kinder, always show love and listen to one another.

"Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show.

"You were a true friend to me. I'm going to miss you Caz."

A picture of the presenter then appeared, with the words "Caroline Louise Flack 1979 - 2020".

Prior to her death, ITV said the door was open for Flack to return to Love Island and that its production team "continued to offer her support".

Companion show Love Island: Aftersun did not air on Monday and the Morning After podcast was not released on Tuesday.

Flack stepped down from presenting the current winter series of the ITV2 dating show after an alleged assault.

The TV star pleaded not guilty to assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton at a flat in north London during a court hearing in December.

The shock news prompted a flood of tributes from celebrities, but it also brought questions about the decision to persist with prosecuting Flack for the alleged assault, and about the

pressures faced by TV celebrities from the press and social media.

Her management company criticised the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pressing ahead with what it called a "show trial" even after her boyfriend said he did not support it.

Lawyers have said prosecutors may have pressed ahead with assault charges against Flack due to high public concern around domestic violence.

Flack's ex-fiance Andrew Brady defended the CPS, instead hitting out at the press, the paparazzi and the presenter's management.

In a lengthy, expletive-filled statement posted to his Instagram Stories, the former Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother star said Flack's life had been "paraded" across the British press

"like a f****** sitcom".

Brady, who had responded to her arrest in December by posting screenshots of what appeared to be a heavily redacted NDA on his social media, ended his message on Monday saying:

"Rest in peace Carrie. I love you."

Flack's tragic death has put the spotlight back on the pressures which come with TV celebrity.

She is the fourth person linked to the ITV2 dating programme to have killed themselves.

Sophie Gradon, who was a contestant in 2016, was found dead at her home in 2018 at the age of 32.

Her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong, who had found her body, killed himself three weeks later. He was 25.

Mike Thalassitis, who appeared in the 2017 series, was 26 when he was found dead in a park in March last year.