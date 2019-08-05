Care home staff step out for fundraising coastal walk

Staff from three Fife HC-One care homes completed a 52.5 mile walk from North Queensferry to Crail, to raise money for the homes’ resident comfort fund.

The group of walkers all work as care assistants – Lynda Elliott, Kylie Park and Paige Rolland from Balfarg in Glenrothes, Kirsty Wholton and Alana Rodger from Chapel Level in Kirkcaldy and Steven Milne from Woodside Court in Glenrothes.

Morale was high from start to finish despite the walkers experiencing all of the elements throughout the three days in July.

Sponsorship money continues to come in, but it is estimated that as a group they have raised £800.

Mike Shea, HC-One Area Director, said: “What an amazing achievement! Well done to everyone who took part, it is a real testament to the incredible work you do every day and the dedication you have to making a difference to the lives of residents.

“It is great to work with such inspirational, caring and kind people.”