Candied taps into the Christmas spirit for brave Braes girl Ashlee

Local ice cream parlour chain Candied is getting into the Christmas spirit already by helping raise funds for a young girl battling cancer.

The business, which has branches in Grangemouth and Denny, has been creating a stir recently in its Rumford store with the new Lotus Biscoff tap – which got rave reviews on social media site Ladbible, but it is their fund raising for Braes youngster Ashlee Easton, who is fighting back against neuroblastoma, which is really warming hearts.

Candied's Lesia Tait with the Ashlee's Angels Christmas tree

Award winning Candied, owned by Amrit Dhillon, has now raised over £5000 for the cause and are continuing to support the youngster through the Ashlee’s Angels initiative.

This month you can visit any Candied store, decorate your angel, hang it on the store tree, then donate to the cause and Candied will match any donation. Visit www.facebook.com/candiedicecreamparlour for more information.