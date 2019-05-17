Can you help put on Pathhead Players’ Pantomime? Oh yes you can!

Have your say

Despite it only being May, the Pathhead Players are busy preparing for their Christmas pantomime, and are looking for you to help.

The amateur theatre group is calling on budding actors and actresses to get in touch, as well as volunteers with a host of other skills to help make their production of Sinbad a pantomime to remember this year.

Pathhead Player Jenny Boyd-Ellison is directing this year’s pantomime in December.

She said: “We’re getting ready for our Christmas panto, I’m so excited already.

“I know, it seems the whole Christmas event starts earlier every year.

“The panto will run for four days from the 3rd-6th December.

“I am calling on all budding amateur actors and actresses of all ages, can you sing? Could you teach us?

“We have a few good Singers, can you sew? We need backstage crew also.

“We are in desperate need of enthusiastic handy people. Can you wield a paintbrush, a saw, screwdriver? Do you enjoy creating.

“This year we must design and build a flying carpet to fly to some far away magical place, are you interested?

“We meet on Wednesdays in the Pathhead community hall from 7.30pm - 9.30pm, starting at the end of August.

“If you would like to join our fun loving group we would very much enjoy your company.

“Contact us on our group email Pathheadplayers@googlemail.com or on our facebook page, search Pathhead Players and message us, one of us will answer.”