Can you give a home to Leeloo?

This gorgeous fluffy lady is approximately six years old and is desperate to fine her forever home.
She is used to dogs and would like a home with an easy going cat or two and older, calmer children also.
Leeloo needs a home with access to outdoors as she likes to potter about and sunbathe, not near roads that are too busy as she has lived rurally.
The new owner will have to keep an eye on her coat and she will have a grumble when you brush her.
If you are interested or have further questions please message the Fraserburgh/Peterhead Cats Protection Facebook page.