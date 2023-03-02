Can you give a home to Leeloo?

Fraserburgh/Peterhead Cats Protection is looking for a home for gorgeous Leeloo.

This gorgeous fluffy lady is approximately six years old and is desperate to fine her forever home.

She is used to dogs and would like a home with an easy going cat or two and older, calmer children also.

Leeloo needs a home with access to outdoors as she likes to potter about and sunbathe, not near roads that are too busy as she has lived rurally.

​Leeloo likes to potter about outdoors and sunbathe.

The new owner will have to keep an eye on her coat and she will have a grumble when you brush her.