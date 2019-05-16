Camera Club hits the streets for competition

Have your say

Peterhead Camera Club recently received the results of their Street Photography Competition.

Each member entered a set of four images and the judge could award a total maximum of 80 points for the set.

A shot of Peterhead town centre by Susan Laskey

The winner with a score of 68 points was Sandy Sellar.

Second place went to Joan Remington who scored 67 points.

Third was Stewart Sievwright with 66 points.

The top image scoring the maximum of 20 points was ‘Peterhead’ from Susan Laskey, the second image ‘Looking Up’ from Sandy Sellar scored 19 points and the third image ‘Aberdeen High Street’ with 18 points was from Joan Remington.

'Aberdeen High Street' by Joan Remington

The club meets at the New Parish Church Hall on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7.30pm onwards.

The hall also has disabled access.

New members are welcome to come along but under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.