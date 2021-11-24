The body was found at around 10am on Wednesday, November 24, in the Bracklinn area of Callander.

Formal identification has still to take place of the body, however the family of 24-year-old Cain Poulsen has been informed.

Cain Poulsen from Australia was last spotted at around 12pm on Tuesday in the Main Street area of Callander.

A body has been found in Callander during the search of 24-year-old Cain Poulsen (Photo: Police Scotland).

A public post shared on social media by his sister, Alexis Poulsen, said her little brother recently moved to Paisley and was working in an Apple store in Glasgow.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of death which is not being treated as suspicious.”

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Previously, inspector Bill Donohoe, of Forth Valley Police Division, said the division was becoming increasingly concerned for the young man.

