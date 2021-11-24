Cain Poulsen: Body of man found in Bracklinn area of Callander during search for missing 24-year-old

Police Scotland has confirmed that the body of man has been found in Callander during their search for a 24-year-old man missing from the area.

By Hannah Brown
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 3:56 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The body was found at around 10am on Wednesday, November 24, in the Bracklinn area of Callander.

Formal identification has still to take place of the body, however the family of 24-year-old Cain Poulsen has been informed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Cain Poulsen from Australia was last spotted at around 12pm on Tuesday in the Main Street area of Callander.

A body has been found in Callander during the search of 24-year-old Cain Poulsen (Photo: Police Scotland).

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh Crime: Ambulance called to Oxgangs pelted with unknown items after hoa...

A public post shared on social media by his sister, Alexis Poulsen, said her little brother recently moved to Paisley and was working in an Apple store in Glasgow.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of death which is not being treated as suspicious.”

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Previously, inspector Bill Donohoe, of Forth Valley Police Division, said the division was becoming increasingly concerned for the young man.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.