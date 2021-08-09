Cable Road: Body found in car in Glenrothes as police launch investigation

A body has been found in a car in Glenrothes.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 9th August 2021, 5:02 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Police were called to the scene on Cable Road near Glenrothes tip on Monday morning after receiving reports of a sudden death.

Read More

Read More
Scottish exams 2021: Early results make case for retention of traditional tests,...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Glenrothes were called to Cable Road around 9am on Monday, 9 August, to reports of the sudden death of a woman found within a vehicle.

Cable Road: Body found in car in Glenrothes as police launch investigation - picture from Fife Jammer Locations .

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are at an early stage.”

Picture credit: Fife Jammer Locations.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

GlenrothesPolice
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.