Bute Carers Centre set to open its doors this week

The new Bute Carers Centre opens its doors this Friday (June 14) at 12 Tower Street, Rothesay, during Carers Week.

Mags Todd, young carers manager for Crossroads Young Carers Cowal and Bute, is delighted to open the centre, and hopes to see locals at the opening. She said: “We’re very excited to have a new Bute Carers Centre for all carers in Bute

Bute Carers Centre.

“The Carers Centre will offer a place for all carers in Bute to access support, information and advice, young carers’ statements, adult support plans, activities, after-school groups, a break from caring and a cuppa!

“Funded through the Community Fund which has supported Crossroads Young Carers Cowal and Bute since its launch in March 2016, we have been able to respond to the needs of carers on the Isle of Bute.

“Young carers have identified their wish list of things the centre should provide and we hope that as a result the new Bute Carers Centre meets their wishes.

“In celebration of the new Bute Carers Centre we are holding an opening event during Carers Week, on Friday, June 14 between 2-5pm, with a ribbon cutting at 3.30pm to welcome everyone to the Bute Carers Centre.

“We look forward to seeing you there!”

If you wish to attend the opening event this Friday please let Bute Carers Centre know if you will be joining them for tea, coffee, juice and a bite to eat, by emailing admin@cyccb.org.uk or administrator@crossroadscowalandbute.org.uk. Alternatively, call 01369 707700 or 01369 704492.

Meanwhile, if you would like to discuss a referral please contact Bute Carers Centre, details below.

Young Carers 5 to 24 years

admin@cyccb.org.uk

mags@cyccb.org.uk

Office- 01369 704492

Adult Carers

carers@crossroadscowalandbute.org.uk

Office - 01369 707700