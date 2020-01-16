Bus services diverted due to roadworks

Bus services in the Philpstoun area will be re-diverted due to carriageway patching/resurfacing work from Monday on the B8046 between the junctions with the B9080 and A904.

Work is expected to last for approximately two weeks and during this closure, the LBS 31 bus service will be required to follow a diversion route which will omit Philpstoun.

A demand-responsive taxibus service will be provided by West Lothian Private Hire to connect passengers with the diverted service 31 at Bridgend. For more information visit the public transport page on the council website www.westlothian.gov.uk/bus-changes.