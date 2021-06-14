A video shows a rescue helicopter mobilised after reports of a man over board in the Firth of Forth.

A man was rescued after being in the water for 10 minutes before he being picked up by the Coastguard.

The Scottish Ambulance was in attendance and the man was able to walk off the coastguards boat and into an ambulance.

A spokesperson for the RNLI confirmed: “Kinghorn RNLI was paged at 0959 following a mayday call from a vessel south of Burntisland.

"On arrival on scene, the casualty had been recovered back to his vessel and a RNLI crew member transferred over to carry out an assessment whilst the casualty's vessel and lifeboat proceeded back to Burntisland.

"On arrival the casualty was able to walk off the boat to an ambulance.”

