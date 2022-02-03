Burntisland incident: Fire service and police called to ongoing incident in Fife

Emergency services have been called to a street in Fife due to an ongoing incident.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 11:33 am

Police vans and fire engines have closed off the road at Somerville Street in Burntisland.

Eye witnesses says they have spotted officers in hazmat suits attend the scene, and have been told they were at the scene due to a chemical leak in a fridge.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.

Emergency servicesFire serviceFifeScottish Fire and Rescue ServiceCoronavirus
