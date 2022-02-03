Police vans and fire engines have closed off the road at Somerville Street in Burntisland.

Eye witnesses says they have spotted officers in hazmat suits attend the scene, and have been told they were at the scene due to a chemical leak in a fridge.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.

