Brothers, aged nine and six, who went missing on their way to Midlothian school traced

The two brothers had gone missing after being dropped off at school

Two missing brothers in Midlothian have been traced 'safe and well', according to police.

Michael, nine, and six-year-old James O’Brien, known as Jamie, were dropped off to attend at school in Carnethie Street, Rosewell at around 8am this morning (November 21).

But they failed to enter the school and police, including officers with dogs, wererafted in to help find them.

Writing on Twitter, Midlothian Police thanked people for their support, saying: "We are pleased to report Michael and Jamie O'Brien, missing from Rosewell this morning, have been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our information.