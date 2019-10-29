Brother of late Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison now making cider instead of music

The brother of Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison has told how he 'feels less drawn to music now' - and is making cider instead.

Scott Hutchison, 36, took his own life on May 10 2018 after a long-running struggle with his mental health.

Former Frightened Rabbit drummer Grant Hutchison says his brother's death left him struggling to 'get through general life'. Picture: SWNS

The talented singer had been in a band with his brother Grant, 35, since 2003.

Grant, the band's former drummer, told how his brother's death left him struggling to "get through general life".

And with his wife Jaye expecting their first child next year, Grant began to look for a career path away from the music industry.

Grant said: "When Scott died, I stopped completely.

"I wasn't just his brother, or the drummer in Frightened Rabbit, and anyone who did see me like that saw me in a different light.

"I was trying to get through general life.

"I've wrestled with a total loss of identity in the last year.

"All of a sudden I wasn't who I had been for ten years, pretty much overnight.

"I thought, what do I do?"

Before the success of Frightened Rabbit allowed him to give up his day job, Grant had worked at cider company Peckham's on Byres Road.

He returned to his passion for cider when coming up with ideas for what to do after calling time on his music career.

This week Grant will launch a cider company, Re:stalk, and he hopes the booze will see a surge in popularity, particularly in Glasgow, where he lives.

The company aims to educate drinkers about natural cider, selling and distributing unique and well curated brands to wholesale businesses all over the country.

Grant, originally from Selkirk, Scottish Borders, said: "Earlier this year I wanted to start bringing money back in.

"This plan didn't just come about in six months since Scott died.

"It was always in my head.

"I feel less drawn to music now.

"When people start getting married and having families, being in a band becomes very difficult.

"We knew we weren't the Rolling Stones, and wouldn't go into our 70s making a living from it.

"Who wants to do that?

"I am doing this for myself because I want to do it for Jaye and our child.

"I've discovered who I am again."

With his new business Grant will source, sell and distribute cider, which he continued to develop his passion for over years of world tours with the band.

He added: "I just wanted to get a place to drink good ciders in the city that I live in.

"So often people think cider is just an alternative to beer, or associate it with teenage memories of drinking three litre bottles of white cider or your Dad on holiday tanning cans of Scrumpy Jacks and never touching it again.

"I want to educate people on what cider can be, and the many different ways and situations you can enjoy it.

"In reality, cider is made the exact same way as wine, and can be extremely natural.

"There is no reason why you cannot drink a fine cider like you do a fine wine.

"We toured the US more than we toured anywhere else and the cider world there is way ahead of what's happening here."

Grant is seeking to develop the cider scene in Glasgow and is hoping to see cider bars opening in the city - following in the footsteps of the gin boom in recent years.

He said: "I think to have a cider-specific bar in Glasgow at one point would be a great thing to have.

"The scene is always changing and evolving and this is exciting and different, perfect for it.

"I didn't really expect it to happen so fast, but once the business plan was done it happened quickly. There is a trend already."

He is also looking forward to getting away from the music industry, which he admitted can be hard to carve out a living from and "difficult to cope with".

Grant said: "Most people in music want to get to the point where it is your living, but it comes with a lot of stuff alongside it which can make it difficult to cope with.

"It's nice to work in a nicer, friendlier industry.

"It's going to be good."

If you concerns over the mental health and well-being of a friend or loved one, contact Samaritans for free on 116 123.