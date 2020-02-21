British mother reveals why she is becoming a naked cleaner

A married mum-of-three has revealed why she has started to launch her own naked cleaning business.

Claire O'Connor, 35, ditched her job as a hotel cleaner to tidy clients' houses in the nude.

She will be charging £95 an hour for fully-nude cleaning, £85 for topless or £75 for lingerie or in an outfit such as a French maid. If successful, she hopes to take on a team of women and male staff as well.

She explained that was inspired to start Fantasy Clean after hearing about a woman in Plymouth who had started her own clothing-free cleaning business.

Claire, who lives in Walderslade, Kent, said: "It's still early stages of getting it going. I thought why not try something different? I thought someone will enjoy it.

"I'm quite outgoing, I'm not a shy kind of person. It might be kind of awkward the first few times, but the more you get to know the client, the more it will subside.

"It will be domestic cleaning with one cleaner and one client in the house, obviously no going outside.

"There will be no funny business, no touching, no taking photos, no extras, just going in, doing your work and leaving."

But cautious Claire hopes to carry out some kind of checks on her potential clients.

When she told her husband Rob, 39, about the idea, he thought it was a joke but he eventually came round to it.

She said: "He's on board, he is fine with it; he knows what kind of person I am. I am a little bit crazy and he knows it's not to do with that kind of thing."

Scotland already has naked cleaning services.

In November 2018 Edinburgh woman Victoria Murphy launched a nude cleaning service in the Capital for £80 an hour.

Clients have to fill out a form and give photo ID before arranging a date and time for a cleaner to attend to their needs. Terms and conditions also need to be accepted ahead of their visit with the cleaner having the option to leave if they are made to feel uncomfortable.