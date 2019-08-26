British chippy to open in China amid strong demand from tourists

A fish and chip shop is to open a branch in China amid growing demand from Chinese tourists visiting Britain.

Scotts Fish and Chips near York is to open a branch in the southern Chinese city of Chengdu in the next three months after finding that Chinese visitors account for ten per cent of its sales.

Chinese president Xi Jinping enjoyed a fish and chips meal with former British Prime Minister David Cameron in 2015, fuelling demand for the traditional British meal from tourists from China.

In July, the takeaway estimated that over 1,000 Chinese tourists visited its restaurant every day, making up around 15 per cent of its total customer visits. The most popular meal ordered by the restaurant’s Chinese customers is cod and chips prepared in the traditional Yorkshire way cooked in beef dripping.

Restaurant owner Tony Webster said: “Fish and Chips is a very iconic British dish and many Chinese tourists are keen to try it. We pride ourselves on having some of the best fish and chips in the country and are delighted that so many Chinese tourists visit us to try it. "

The company has also signed up with JGOO, the next generation mobile payments platform, to allow Chinese customers to pay for their food via WeChat Pay and Alipay – two popular payment methods among Chinese citizens.