British boy, 3, drowns at water park in Thailand

A three-year-old British boy has drowned after falling into a pool at a water park in Thailand, it has been reported.

The boy drowned at the Blue Tree Water Park in Phuket on Sunday afternoon, a police investigator told the Bangkok Post.

The tot was with his seven-year-old brother, British father and Thai mother at the park.

The mother reportedly told police that while she was watching the older boy play in the water, the toddler ran around the edge of the pool and slipped into the landing area of a flume.