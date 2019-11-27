British backpacker tragically becomes 'only second person in Australian history to die from sea snake bite'

The inquest into the death of a young British tourist, who died after being bitten on the hand by a sea snake in Australia's Northern Territory, has revealed he is only the second person in Australian history to have died from a sea snake bite.

It's been reported that Harry Evans, 23 from Dorset was working for a prawn trawler off the coast of the Limnen Bight National Park on the Gulf of Carpentaria in October last year, when he was bitten the highly vemonous black-banded sea krait that was tangled up in one of the nets.

He died just a few hours later before any help could arrive.

In a statement tended to the coronial inquest in Darwin, Evans’ mother Sharon said there were “no words to describe” his death.

She said: “We know that if anything could be possibly put in place to prevent or avoid anyone suffering as Harry’s family or friends are, he would support that wholeheartedly."

She added that prior to his death he had been “living his dream” working aboard the prawn trawler.

News.com.au reported that a coronial inquest heard Evans was not wearing gloves at the time and was instructed by skipper Nicholas Huard to shower before first aid was administered around 10 minutes later - however the experienced fisherman told the inquest that, upon reflection, he should have applied first aid immediately.

The inquest continues.