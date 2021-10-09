British Army wants to recruit more women with variety of roles on offer

The British Army is encouraging more women to apply for all roles.

The Ministry of Defence says the recent Kabul evacuation shows the value of diversity during sensitive operations.

Some 15,000 people were airlifted during Operation Pitting, following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August.

Around 1,050 army personnel were involved – and while just under 5% were women, they played a key role.

Cultural sensitivities and religious beliefs meant many Afghan women could only be searched by female troops or receive treatment from female medics.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said: “The opportunities available to women in the army are the same as the opportunities to men.

“In an age of constant global competition, it is the quality and diversity of our people that gives The British Army its unique edge.

“The MOD has made equality, diversity and inclusivity a priority in order to ensure that the army is a leading equal opportunities employer which is capable of recruiting talent from all elements of society.”

A few months back, the British Army unveiled a new recruitment campaign aimed at encouraging more women to sign up.

The recruitment campaign, A Soldier Is A Soldier, set out to show that soldiers are defined by their skills not gender.

Outsourcing firm Capita said the campaign highlights that the Army is an inclusive employer with equal pay according to rank, and equal expectations for all soldiers, regardless of gender.

Female representation is currently at 9.8% in the British Army and 14.2% in the Army Reserves, Capita added.

Major General Sharon Nesmith, General Officer commanding army recruiting and initial training command, said: “The army is incredibly proud of the progress that has been made towards gender equality.

“Huge changes have taken place over the last few years, and we want to continue to make positive changes to attract and retain the best talent regardless of gender.

“We hope that A Soldier Is A Soldier challenges people’s perceptions of female soldiers and highlights the incredible work all of our soldiers do, in order to inspire potential new recruits to consider army jobs.”

