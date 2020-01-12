British Airways flight from Edinburgh forced to return to airport after 'landing gears failed'

Have your say

A British Airways flight was forced to return to the airport from where it took after as 'landing gear fails to retract'.

Flight BA2507 took off from Edinburgh Airport en route to London shortly after 7am on Sunday, January 12.

But the plane had to turn back and British Airways said this was due to a "technical issue".

A passenger on the plane then reported that the issue was with the landing gear, which failed to retract after take off.

The aircraft broadcast a distress code as a precaution shortly after take-off before returning to Edinburgh Airport, where emergency services were waiting.

The airline is now arranging further travel for the passengers affected.

A spokeswoman for BA said: "Our highly trained pilots made the decision to return to Edinburgh as a precaution, following a minor technical issue.

"Our teams are looking after our customers and working to get them on their way as soon as possible."

One passenger praised BA staff for their swift response, saying the landing gear of the plane failed to retract.

Stephen Jackson tweeted: "Great customer service after cancelled BA2507 from edinburgh.

"Landing gear didn't retract landed back in edinburgh I was rebooked on a later flight with 20min via text and boarding passes all ready."

