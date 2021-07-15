Class 5B from Forthill Primary School entered the Beano’s annual competition to find Britain’s Funniest Class, and came out on top with their submission having 21.7% of the public vote.

It was: “What did the face mask say to the mouth? Let me cover for you!”

The joke was one of 10 shortlisted by a panel at the DC Thomson comic before the public decided which they found funniest.

Pupils (left to right) Libby Asher, Vuyo Mdlalose and Mia Smith from class 5B at Forthill Primary school in Dundee with the trophy, as their class is unveiled as this year's winners of Beano's 'Britain's Funniest Class' national joke competition.

Beano’s Mike Stirling presented the class at Forthill Primary School with the official trophy, alongside a bundle of Beano goodies including comic subscriptions for all the children.

He said: “Beano is always there for kids seeking a joke to share with their friends and these new gags will continue to bring laughs to friends and families this summer.

“We’ve learned our greatest gags have always come from kids themselves and Britain’s Funniest Class has schooled us yet again, raising some much-needed chuckles in classrooms.

“With the summer holidays coming Beano can’t guarantee sun, but we 100% promise fun.”

The top 10 are as follows:

1. Forthill Primary School: “What did the face mask say to the mouth? Let me cover for you!” – 21.7%

2. Greystones Primary School: “What did the teacher say to the comic lover as a punishment? There will Beano comics for you.” – 17.4%

3. St John the Baptist Primary School: “Where’s the best place to take a dog for a walk? Leeds.” – 11.1%

4. Upton Meadows Primary: “Knock knock. Who’s there? Justin. Justin who? Justin time to read Beano.” – 9%

5. Bradford Christian School: “What did Minnie change her name to when Rubi’s ‘Growth Ray’ experiment went wrong? Minnie the Shrinks!” – 8.9%

6. Hampton Hill Junior School: “Why did the mobile phone go for an eye test? Because it lost its contacts!” – 7.4%

7. Howardian Primary School: “What did the pen say to the rock? Nothing, because pens can’t talk.” – 7.2%

8. Uffculme Primary School: “What does a scary panda say? Bam boooooooo!” – 6.8%

9. Finton House School: “What is the coldest Christmas food? Pigs in blankets.” – 5.3%

10. Porthcawl Primary School: “Why didn’t the robber steal Bea’s sweets? Because no-one would stoop that low!” 4.9%

