Brave Kirkcaldy teenager set to tap out for mental health fundraiser

A brave Kirkcaldy teen is set to tap dance across the Forth Road Bridge this weekend to raise money for the Mental Health Foundation.

Ailey Davies (14) has been struggling with anxiety for the past two years and wants to help others who might relate by raising awareness of mental health issues. The Viewforth High pupil, who has been collecting donations through her Facebook page, said: “I saw it was Mental Health Awareness Week online so I thought it would be good to do my own fundraiser.

Ailey Davies practicing for her fundraiser. Pic: George McLuskie.

“I wanted to help raise awareness because I suffer from anxiety and have done for the past two years. It used to really affect me first thing in the morning. I used to wake up and just feel sick and it was a real struggle to go to school.

“As soon as I would get up I would have a sore stomach. It is getting better now though I don’t have as many bad days as I used to.”

Ailey has enjoyed dancing since the age of three and is a member of the Stages Dance School based at the Linton Lane Centre in Kirkcaldy.

She said: “I do tap, jazz and lyrical which is like messy ballet and show jazz. I also help out at the Pumpkins which offers hip hop and dance for youngsters aged two and three on a Thursday night.”

Ailey has been busy rehearsing for the Stage Dance School annual show which takes place at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on June 21 at 5.30pm and June 22 at 7pm.

She will be supported by friends and family when she tap dances across the Forth Road Bridge on Sunday from 1.30pm.