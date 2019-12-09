Brass band to help coin in the coppers for charity

Members of Newland Concert Brass will be toting their tubas and trumpets to Tesco in Falkirk’s Central Retail Park on Thursday, December 19, to raise money for the Falkirk Branch of Parkinson’s UK.

The Bathgate band will be at the store from 7pm to 9pm and will play a selection of traditional carols and Christmas favourites, including Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells.

Newland Concert Brass was inspired to support the charity because of Alison Heenan, an auntie to three band members, who has been living with Parkinson’s for five years now. Alison is also an active committee member of the Falkirk Branch Parkinson’s UK, which meets in St Francis Xavier Church Hall next to the library in Hope Street, Falkirk every second and forth Tuesday of the month from 2pm to 4pm.

Everyone is welcome to come along to the meetings and join in the activities that include alternative therapies, local entertainers, quizzes, and talks from guest speakers. The Branch also organises regular outings and parties and is always on hand to give advice and help.

Visit www.facebook.com/Parkyfalkirk for more.