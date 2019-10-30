Boy, 5, battling leukaemia gets to 'see the Loch Ness Monster' on dream come true visit to Scotland

Have your say

A boy with leukaemia "got to see the Loch Ness Monster" after a charity came forward to help him fulfil his wish to visit Scotland.

Zachary White has endured surgery, chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant since he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in February.

Zachary delighted with his find. Picture: PA

The five-year-old from Bracknell, Berkshire, is "obsessed with Scotland" and his greatest wish was to visit the country, watch ice hockey, see bagpipers and find Nessie.

Children's charity Rays of Sunshine enlisted the help of Loch Ness Cruises - and a Nessie prop - to arrange a hunt for the mysterious monster.

Zachary with his parents, Katie and Mark. Picture: PA

Zachary was given a kit of binoculars, compass, magnifying glass and a handheld torch.

After an hour out on the water on Tuesday, he noticed something way off in the distance.

He said: "I spotted Nessie - I can't believe that I got to see the Loch Ness Monster.

"Not many people get to see her and I got to see her.

"She was green and scaly, a bit like a dinosaur, but a friendly monster."

His parents, Katie and Mark, said: "Seeing him back to his old self, so excited and smiling, has been fantastic."

Rays of Sunshine - a charity for seriously ill children aged three to 18 across the UK - grants wishes and provides support within hospitals.

Zachary's trip meant it has reached a milestone of 7,000 wishes granted.

Jane Sharpe, Rays of Sunshine chief executive, said: "I am so thrilled that we were able to make Zachary's wish come true and in such a spectacular style.

"This wish clearly came from Zachary's own imagination, inspiring the Rays of Sunshine team to go above and beyond to create the most magical experience possible."