Borders Railway delays have doubled in the past six months

Figures were revealed this week which highlight that the number of delays on the Borders Railway have doubled since March this year.

The Scottish Government’s Transport Secretary laid out the number of delays and cancellations.

The figures have shown a growing trend in the number of delays commuters face, although there have been a consistent number of trains throughout this time.

The Scottish Government’s statistics show that mid-July to mid-August was the worst reporting period on record as 16.4 per cent of the 1630 trains used for the Borders Railway were late.

In March this year, 7.8 per cent of trains ran late, however, there was a higher rate of cancellations as 6.7 per cent of all Borders Railway trains were cancelled. This comes after a public meeting earlier this year where the ScotRail CEO conceded commuters “are not getting the service they deserve.”