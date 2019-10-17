Bonnyrigg woman contributes to popular mental health book

Have your say

A Bonnyrigg school teacher and life coach has written a chapter in a new mental health book which topped e-book charts ahead of its physical release last week.

Pauline Lawson, a deputy headteacher at a school in the Borders, contributed to ‘The Warrior Wellbeing Toolkit’, which took a matter of hours to hit the best seller list on Amazon in the mental health categories after being released on Kindle.

Pic Lisa Ferguson 14/10/2019 Life Coah and teacher - Pauline Lawson. Pauline has written a chapter in a best selling mental health book called The Warrior Wellbeing Toolkit

Speaking about her involvement in the book, Pauline said: “I had worked with the lady that led the book, Caroline Reid.

“She invited me to write a chapter as I work with young people that have mental health issues. So I wrote a chapter based on my experience for the book.

“I have worked with kids who have adversities in their lives for many years.”

Pauline spoke of the importance of teaching children about mental health.

She said: “I think it’s good to teach kids and people about it, children in particular.

“They need to know that you can have a mental health issue but look after it. A mental health issue doesn’t mean you have a mental health condition. That education needs to happen.

“I reach kids about all sorts of aspects of health but that bit gets left out.

“With emotions and experience, recently we have learnt more about the teenage brain. It’s going through a significant change.”

Pauline has been delighted with the reaction to the book.

She said: “It was really good when they put it on Kindle and it became best seller on day one.

“The actual book was released last week with a big launch event in Manchester on Saturday.

“So we are hoping the physical copies now do as well as the online version has.

“We hope to reach as many people as possible.”

Pauline spends a lot of her time working with kids.

She added: “I left teaching for a few years. I’m a life coach in Midlothian. So it’s gone slightly part-time now with doing the teaching role.

“But I still also teach kids’ mindfulness classes.”