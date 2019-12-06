Bonnyrigg Border Collie wins free food for a year from Harbro Dalkeith

As part of a recent promotional campaign Harbro Dalkeith ran a prize draw giving customers the chance to win free pet food for a whole year.

The lucky winner was Cally the Border Collie from Bonnyrigg, who came instore to collect her first bag of food with some of her humans, Kirsty and Ailie Sievwright.

Mum Arlene was delighted with the win: “We were so happy to have won this competition at Harbro Dalkeith – we are regular customers at the store and love the range of dog products they have.”

Speaking previously about the prize draw to mark Harbro’s first year at the Dalkeith store, Jemma Lawrence from Harbro Dalkeith said:

“Since moving to our location last year, our team has been delighted to welcome more and more customers from the local area, and we hope to see many of them during our birthday event to take advantage of our special offers and enter our prize draw. The store is dog friendly and our staff have a wealth of experience, from pet and equine to farming and gardening.”