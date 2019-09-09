Bonnyrigg and Dalkeith shops’ support service to stub out smoking

Vape retailer VPZ has launched a support service for adult smokers in Bonnyrigg and Dalkeith to help them quit.

As part of the support service at its Bonnyrigg and Dalkeith stores, VPZ is also partnering with supplier Innokin to offer smokers a 30-day money back guarantee on their discounted starter-kit. The investment and commitment to improving the health of adult smokers in Bonnyrigg & Dalkeith and across the UK has been made at a time when local authorities are cutting stop smoking services throughout the country. A recent report from Action on Smoking and Health, and Cancer Research UK, found that 44 per cent of local authorities no longer have a specialist stop smoking service for smokers in their area.

The annual report has also found that support for smokers and funding for other measures to promote quit attempts has fallen by £41.3 million since 2014/15, a decline of 30 per cent.

Smokers will be able to access support and educational advice on becoming cigarette free from its staff at VPZ Bonnyrigg and Dalkeith. The stores will be equipped with a carbon monoxide testing monitor allowing customers to regularly track their journey to becoming cigarette free.

Customers who continue vaping at the end of the 30-day support programme will also be rewarded with a voucher to help them continue on their stop smoking journey.

Doug Mutter, director at VPZ, said: “Our customer engagement tells us that most smokers want to quit.

“Sadly, the huge cuts in public health spending is currently failing smokers here in Bonnyrigg & Dalkeith and throughout the country and they are being denied the vital help that can truly transform their health and wellbeing.

“Vaping is already proving to be a key weapon in the UK’s stop smoking strategy and a radical rethink is required by government if the country is to meet its 2030 target of becoming smoke-free.

“With this long-term ambition in mind we have decided to take positive action and establish our own support service throughout our growing store network with an offer that allows every smoker to try vaping.

“Smokers will be able to come into our stores in Bonnyrigg and Dalkeith, receive advice from our educational staff and have access to the best starter kit on the market.

“Many of our staff have made the journey to become cigarette free and so sharing their personal experience can be a powerful tool to help people stay on track and quit for good.

“They will also be able to test their carbon monoxide levels every week, ensuring ongoing engagement as they make the switch. We are so confident that vaping can help smokers in Midlothian become cigarette-free that we are offering a 30-day money back guarantee on our Innokin starter kits, and support throughout the journey.”

VPZ has announced the launch of the service as mounting evidence shows that vaping could become a key weapon in the NHS’s stop smoking strategy. Public Health England estimates that vaping is at least 95 per cent less harmful than smoking conventional tobacco cigarettes.

Latest figures show that two million people in the UK have already quit smoking by switching to vaping, with 500,000 more presently trying to switch. Furthermore, Cancer Research UK estimates that there are currently 9.4million smokers in the UK who can still potentially switch to vaping.