Bomb squad called to Edinburgh shop after 'possible ammunition' found

A bomb disposal team has been called to an Edinburgh shop after "possible ammunition" was found there.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that officers were called to premises on Dundas Street at about 11:20am on Wednesday.

The scene on Dundas Street. Pic: Mary Gater/Edinburgh Crime and Breaking Incidents.

Pictures taken at the scene show police tape outside an antiques shop on the street.

The spokeswoman said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are currently examining the ammunition to establish what exactly it is and whether it poses any danger to the public.

A police spokeswoman said: "We are in attendance following reports of what appears to be possible ammunition."

More details to follow.