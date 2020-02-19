Bomb squad called to Edinburgh antiques shop after ammunition found

Have your say

A bomb disposal team was called to an Edinburgh antiques shop this afternoon after ammunition was found - but there was no threat to public safety.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that officers were called to a premises on Dundas Street at about 11:20am on Wednesday.

The scene on Dundas Street. Pic: Mary Gater/Edinburgh Crime and Breaking Incidents.

Pictures taken at the scene today showed police tape outside the shop.

The spokeswoman said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team examined the ammunition to establish what exactly it is and found it posed no danger to the public.

Police were unable to provide details of what type of item(s) were found.