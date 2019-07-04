Bodyguard star Richard Madden given honorary doctorate for 'contribution to drama'

Golden Globe-winning Scottish actor Richard Madden has received an honorary doctorate for his contribution to drama from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Madden, who starred in the BBC drama Bodyguard, was joined by graduates of the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow recognised as part of the university's summer graduation ceremony.

The actor, who is originally from Elderslie in Renfrewshire, was given an honorary degree.

The Golden Globe-winning actor previously graduated from the institution in 2007, and has since appeared in TV series Game of Thrones.

The ceremony saw more than 300 people graduate across the disciplines of music, drama, dance, production, education and film.

He is currently starring in a cinema biopic of Elton John, Rocketman, and will appear in Steven Spielberg's World War One drama, 1917, which has begun filming in Glasgow.

Mr Madden beamed ecstatically as he stood on the steps with 300 graduates of the prestigious college, along with lighting designer Paule Constable and soprano Margaret Marshall OBE, who also received honorary degrees.

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, Principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: "Graduation is a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate inspirational individuals who have made deep and lasting contributions to the world through the arts.

"Richard, Paule and Margaret have all demonstrated an exceptional ability to inspire and engage audiences through their artistry and we are delighted to be able to honour them while we celebrate our students' achievements on their special occasion here at Scotland's national conservatoire."

Madden, who graduated from the Royal Conservatoire in 2007, won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for his role in the BBC series Bodyguard at this year’s Golden Globes.

He was recently named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.