Body recovered from River Clyde amidst search for missing Glasgow woman

A body has been recovered from the River Clyde in the search for a woman missing for a month.

Police said the body, which was found in Glasgow on Monday, has yet to be identified.

It is understood the family of missing Lexi Carmichael has been informed about the discovery.

The 21-year-old was last at around 11.05pm on Wednesday December 11 on St Vincent Place in the city centre, walking in the direction of Queen Street.

A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a body was recovered from the River Clyde in Glasgow on Monday January 6.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the person."