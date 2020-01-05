Body found believed to be missing Scottish cyclist Antony Rodgers

Have your say

A body found in Moray is believed to be that of a cyclist missing since Hogmanay.

The body of a 57-year-old man was discovered by police in the Califer area of Forres at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

A body found in Moray is believed to be that of a cyclist missing since Hogmanay. Picture: PoliceScotland

Although no formal identification has taken place, officers say they believe it to be Antony Rodgers.

Mr Rodgers went missing from Elgin on December 31, where he was last seen on CCTV riding his bicycle just after 10pm.

The family of Mr Rodgers has been informed while a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

