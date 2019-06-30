Bo’ness singer launches song produced at Beatles studio

Have your say

Bo’ness musician Ross Arthur is set to release his latest single, called Soar - after the song was mastered at the legendary Abbey Road studios by a top producer.

He’s delighted his expertly-crafted video was given the star treatment by Christian Wright (who has worked for big names including Ed Sheeran, Kylie and Radio Head) - at the studios famously associated with the Beatles.

Ross (22), who lives opposite the Kinneil Estate, says he made the leap to become a full time professional musician three years ago, and has poured huge amounts of commitment into this latest venture.

It is a soulful and sometimes angst-filled depiction of thwarted love, told in a music video which features “an abandoned asylum and a world of illusions”.

The song narrative includes flashes of the singer enjoying happier times with a girlfriend in visits to Edinburgh’s iconic Camera Obscura tower.

You can see Ross’s video at https://youtu.be/uZmbGGmXuaE