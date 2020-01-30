Bo’ness homes plan approved

Councillors have agreed that 64 houses will be built on land to the north of 44 Drum Farm Lane, Bo’ness, despite neighbours’ concerns that their homes would be overlooked.

Bo’ness councillors Anne Ritchie and David Aitchison asked for the plans to be looked at by Falkirk Council’s planning committee because of the objections – but planning officers told the committee that the developer, Ogilvie Homes, had promised to change the design of the houses nearest the objectors.

This satisfied neighbours who withdrew their objection.

Bo’ness councillor Lynn Munro said: “This site is part of the original Drum development and is really just a continuation of the original masterplan.

“It’s nice to hear that the developer is taking notice of the neighbours round about.”

The members agreed that the development could go ahead, subject to a Section 75 agreement with the developer, which would including agreeing a contribution to help Grange Primary school cope with extra numbers.