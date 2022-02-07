Samantha Davies died after a road traffic collision on the A9 near Artafallie on Sunday, 6 Feburary.
Around 10am, police received a report of a crash on the A9 near the Artafallie junction on the Black Isle, involving a grey Nissan Micra. There were no other occupants in the car.
Sergeant David Miller, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Samantha at this difficult time.
“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision and has not already spoken to us or anyone who might have dash-cam footage to contact us.
“We are grateful to everyone who has assisted our enquiries so far.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1250 of 6 February, 2022.