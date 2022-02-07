Black Isle road crash: Samantha Davies named as 21-year-old woman who died after A9 crash near Artafallie

Police Scotland have named the 21-year-old woman who died following a road crash on the A9 over the weekend.

By Hannah Brown
Monday, 7th February 2022, 6:59 am
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:41 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Samantha Davies died after a road traffic collision on the A9 near Artafallie on Sunday, 6 Feburary.

Around 10am, police received a report of a crash on the A9 near the Artafallie junction on the Black Isle, involving a grey Nissan Micra. There were no other occupants in the car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Denise Clair: Woman court ruled was raped by David Goodwillie says Scotland's ou...
A 21-year-old woman has died following a fatal road crash on the A9 near to the Artafallie junction on the Black Isle on Sunday (Photo: Google Maps).

Sergeant David Miller, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Samantha at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision and has not already spoken to us or anyone who might have dash-cam footage to contact us.

“We are grateful to everyone who has assisted our enquiries so far.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1250 of 6 February, 2022.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

David MillerPolice ScotlandCoronavirus
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.