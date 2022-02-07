The crash happened on the A9 near to the Artafallie junction on the Black Isle on Sunday at around 10 am.

It involved a single vehicle - a grey Nissan Micra and the deceased woman was the car’s only occupant.

The A9 was closed in both directions until around 3pm.

Police Scotland enquiries are ongoing and are appealing for anyone in the area at the time to get in touch.

Sergeant David Miller said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and we are appealing for any motorists who travelled on the A9 between Munlochy and Tore this morning [Sunday], and believe they may have seen the Nissan Micra involved, to please come forward.

“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 1250 of 6 February.”

