Billy Idol and The Go-Go's will join forces for a tour of UK arena in 2022, kicking off in Glasgow.

Idol, whose hits include Rebel Yell, White Wedding and Eyes Without a Face, will play at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on Saturday June 11, 2022.

Support will comes The Go-Go's, who shot to stardom thanks to Belinda Carlisle’s distinctive voice on catchy songs such as We Got The Beat and Our Lips Are Sealed.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 9am on Thursday (September 30).

After opening in Glasgow, the tour moves on to Manchester, Birmingham London, Cardiff and Leeds.

Billy Idol and The Go-Go's 2022 UK dates:

Saturday 11 June – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Monday 13 June – AO Arena, Manchester

Wednesday 15 June – Resorts World, Birmingham

Friday 18 June – The SSE Arena Wembley, London

Saturday 19 June – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Monday 21 June – First Direct Arena, Leeds

