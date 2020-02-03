Bikers from around the world to attend funeral of Blue Angels Motorcycle Club founder

Allan Morrison, founder and president of the Blue Angels Motorcycle Club, passed away on the 29 January aged 77.

Allan Morrison, a founding member of the club, which is said to be the oldest outlaw or 1 per cent motorcycle club in Europe, passed away last month from lung disease (COPD).

Mr Morrison's funeral will take place on the 15 February and it is expected that bikers from all over the world will take part in a large motorcycle funeral procession to accompany the hearse.

Starting at 11.45am, the funeral procession will leave T&R O'Brien Funeral Directors on Maryhill Road and head to the Glasgow Crematorium on Tresta Road for 12pm

Morrison's family said: "Allan was much loved by his friends, family and fellow bikers all over the world. He sadly passed at age 77 from COPD.

"The police are involved with the funeral to ensure everything operates as smoothly as possible at both venues and the journey."

Established in Glasgow in 1963 by friends Allan Morrison and Billy Gordon, there are about 200 Blue Angels in this country, with many more outside Scotland, mainly in Belgium, Spain and England.