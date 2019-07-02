Big drop in number of tickets issued for dog fouling in Fife

Just 15 tickets have been issued this year to lazy Fife dog owners who don’t pick up their pets’ mess – and only half the fines from 2018 have been collected, according to figures released by a councillor.

Now Tim Brett, leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on Fife Council, has called on the local authority to “get a grip” and deal with the problem.

He spoke out over his concerns that fines for dog fouling are not being collected or followed up.

Councillor Brett said “I recently asked the council’s safer communities team if it could provide me with details of the number of Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs)issued for dog fouling over the last four years. “

That request showed the council handed out 29 FPNs in 2016, and just 19 in 2017.

In 2018 the total jumped up to 33, but this year, to date, just 15 have been issued.

Councillor Brett added: “These are small numbers given the complaints that I know that all communities across Fife are continuing to make about dog fouling.

“It is not clear to me why there are not more Fixed Penalty Notices being issued.”

He said of greater concern was the failure to collect fines.

In 2018, only 11 of the 33 fines issued were collected.

Cllr Brett says he plans to write to the convenor of the environment and protective services committee to express his concern, and he added: “I would urge the council’s administration to ‘get a grip’ on this issue.

“Residents will be shocked that so few fines are being levied for dog fouling and then the situation is compounded by the fact that so few are collected.”