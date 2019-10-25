Bid to form Friends of cemetery

An Ellon councillor is hoping to create a Friends of Ellon Cemetery group.

Councillor Gillian Owen held a meeting recently to guage interest in creating the group which would help ensure the cemetery’s surroundings are well kept and a lovely place for family to sit and reflect.

In attendance at the meeting along with Councillor Owen were Formartine community planning officer Samantha Rawlins, vice-chair and treasurer of Friends of Turriff Cemetery, Morag Lighting, and Aberdeenshire Council’s principle landscape services officer Andrew Mcintyre.

Cllr Owen told the meeting: “Aberdeenshire Council’s landscape services really do their best with the budget they have available, we all know it’s restricted, so I hope that we can provide that little bit extra.

“My attention was drawn to the fantastic achievements that Friends of Turriff have made to create a really lovely environment.”

Members then heard from Morag and Andrew regarding what would be involved and now Cllr Owen is looking for folk willing to be part of the group.

“If anyone is interested this is what I think is a real opportunity to enhance what is achieved at the Ellon Cemetery,” she said.

“We also have the opportunity to shape the new cemetery and decide what we would like to see we could actually be part of the bigger picture.

“We can decide where the baby memorial is, the tribute to the fallen and the general shape of what the Cemetery looks like.

“But our first priority has to be the Cemetery in Castle Road, what will make it look better and how we can work to ensure that happens.”