Ian Rankin

Ian Rankin, Alex Gray and Lin Anderson, posed with the books in tribute to Knight, who passed away last December.

Mystery at the World's Edge, Knight's last novel, was completed shortly before she passed away and features her time-travelling detective, Tam Eildor. The book will be published by Allison & Busby in hardback on May 20.

Publishing Director Susie Dunlop says, "Allison and Busby was so honoured to publish a writer of Alanna’s standing, and her legacy as one of Edinburgh’s great chroniclers will continue for many years. It is a pleasure for us to be able to launch her final book."In the novel, Eildor arrives unexpectedly on a remote Scottish island in the year 1587 after his time machine develops a fault and quickly finds himself embroiled in the lives of the colourful locals. Many are trying to escape the tyranny of the power-hungry Earl Robert Stewart as, having imprisoned the beautiful Princess Marie for many years, he now plans to force her into a distasteful marriage with his eldest son, Patrick, to further his own ambitions. Aided by a motley crew including a stowaway, a pirate and one of the earl’s own sons, Eildor attempts a daring rescue of the princess. Together they travel the oceans in search of Spanish gold, lost loves and new futures.

Alex Gray

Remembering the writer who lived to the grand age of 98, Rebus creator Ian Rankin notes, “Alanna Knight could hardy be better, with a crime novelists insight into motive and aftermath.”

Alex Gray, writer of the Detective Lorimer series, says, "Alanna was a great believer of giving other writers a helping hand, pouring the wine back into the soil, as she phrased it. A keen eye for locations in her work, she lived to ‘walk the paths and touch the stones, a habit I inherited from her."

Lin Anderson, author of the Rhona MacLeod series of novels, adds, "Alanna was an inspiration for many of Scotland’s crime writers. She was also instrumental in the setting up of the annual Bloody Scotland crime writing festival in Stirling, and her annual Who Done it play was invariably a sell out."

To mark the launch of Mystery at the World's Edge, Allison & Busby also ran a competition in conjunction with the Evening News affording one lucky winner the opportunity to enjoy a Champagne Afternoon Tea for two at Prestonfield House, one of Knight's favourite haunts with five runners-up receiving a copy of the novel to curl up with at home.

Lin Anderson

Winner of the Champagne Afternoon Tea was Gail Urquhart from Leith. The five runners-up were Velvet Sneddon from Falkirk, Dale Dow from Broomhouse, Sylvia White from Kelso, Noelie Charlot, from Newhaven and Jo Higham from Chorley.

Mystery at the World's Edge, is published by Allison & Busby in hardback on May 20, priced £19.99

