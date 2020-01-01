Best pictures of revellers braving freezing waters of Firth of Forth for Edinburgh's 'Loony Dook' 2020
Hundreds of revellers - many donning fancy dress - took part in Edinburgh's annual Loony Dook event to herald the start of a new decade.
The New Year's Day tradition at South Queensferry saw more than 1,000 participants heading through its historic streets before entering the water. And many more joined in the fun at Portobello beach, where a roaring fire provided some much-needed warmth. Here are some of the best pictures from today...
1. South Queensferry
More than 1000 revellers, many clad in fancy dress, took part in Edinburgh's annual Loony Dook event to herald the start of a new decade. Pictures from South Queensferry by Ian Georgeson.