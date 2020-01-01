Best pictures of revellers braving freezing waters of Firth of Forth for Edinburgh's 'Loony Dook' 2020

Dookers turned up in their hundreds at South Queensferry and Portobello Beach on New Year's Day.

Hundreds of revellers - many donning fancy dress - took part in Edinburgh's annual Loony Dook event to herald the start of a new decade.

The New Year's Day tradition at South Queensferry saw more than 1,000 participants heading through its historic streets before entering the water. And many more joined in the fun at Portobello beach, where a roaring fire provided some much-needed warmth. Here are some of the best pictures from today...

1. South Queensferry

One of the dookers at South Queensferry donning some tartan.

2. Tartan

Dookers braved the cold in the Forth of Forth on New year's Day.

3. South Queensferry

Dookers Eve and Kirsteen at Portobello Loon Dook. Pic: Scott Louden

4. Portobello

