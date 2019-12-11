Best man punched his brother's new bride and dragged her down the stairs

A bride was assaulted at her wedding by her new brother-in-law - who was also the best man.



Tomos Rhydian Wilson, 29, went on a drunken rampage at his brother's reception - saying his sibling should never have married her.

Tomos Rhydian Wilson, 29, went on a drunken rampage at his brother's reception - saying his sibling should never have married her, it is claimed.

Wilson threw punches at bride Erin Mason-George and even grabbed her by her wedding dress - pulling her downstairs, a court heard.

He assaulted his brother's new wife, her two sisters and her mother, and hurled abuse at the family, a court was told.

Wilson, who was working at a prison officer at the time, guilty of the five charges of assault as well as two charges of criminal damage.

District Judge Jones said while none of the Mason-George family suffered long-lasting injuries, the "thoughts and bad memories of what should have been a happy event will be there for some time".

Wilson was made subject to a community order for 12-months and will have to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £250 each to Erin and Cally Mason-George, as well as £100 each to Dion and Linda Mason-George and Mr Jones. Costs of £960 and a victim surcharge of £90 were imposed.



READ MORE - Rare forest being planted near Loch Ness will be largest in Scotland

Wilson, who was the best man at the wedding, had assaulted Erin, two of her sisters and her mother, as well as a manager at Lampeter's Falcondale Hotel, Wales.

Prosecutor Kevin Challinor said on July 27, Wilson, of Swansea, had reacted angrily when the family tried to get his brother Steffan to go to bed as he was drunk.

While they tried to help Steffan upstairs, Wilson started hurling abuse at the Mason-George family, it is said.

He said his brother should never have married Ms Mason-George and that he was "no longer a Wilson", the court was told.

Ms Mason-George told the trial that things escalated with Wilson trying to throw punches at her.

He he grabbed her wedding dress and pulled it, causing her to fall down a flight of stairs, the court heard.

Mr Challinor said that during the incident Wilson assaulted Ms Mason-George's mother, Linda, and her younger sister Dion, and also grabbed Ms Mason-George's other sister, Cally, by the neck, causing reddening.

READ MORE - Comic helps Scottish teenagers deal with bereavement misery