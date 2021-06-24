Sarah Buick, from Dundee disappeared after posting a selfie from the top of the mountain to social media at about 5am on Tuesday.

The body found – a woman’s – is yet to be formally identified, but Sarah’s family have been informed.

A police spokesman said: “There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

